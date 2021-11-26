CIBC Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.87.

RY opened at C$132.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.229999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

