CIBC Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.87.
RY opened at C$132.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.91. The company has a market cap of C$189.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.
In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.