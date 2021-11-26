Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 221,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

