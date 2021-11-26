China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI opened at $0.56 on Friday. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.20.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

