Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 10.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 87,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,857,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 76.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

