CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crane were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

