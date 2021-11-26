CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,805 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.