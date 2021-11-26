CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,805 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
