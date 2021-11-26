Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. 169,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

