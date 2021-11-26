Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMPI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMPI opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

