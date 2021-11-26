Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $806.83.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $676.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $710.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

