Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,721 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

