Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,805 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.03 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

