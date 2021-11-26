Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,358,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

MNMD opened at 2.08 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 1.36 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $637.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.