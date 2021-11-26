Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD stock opened at 2.08 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 1.36 and a 1 year high of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $637.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.