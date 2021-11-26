Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vital Farms worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

VITL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.