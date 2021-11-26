Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

MPX stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $408.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

