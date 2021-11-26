Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of DermTech worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DMTK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $607.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

