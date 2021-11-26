Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,723 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.