Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,388 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Lovesac worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.