Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,326 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Passage Bio worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $7.40 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

