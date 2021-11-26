Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.46 million 110.96 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.78

Century Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Century Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.56%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.60%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

