Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.37. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 44,285 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

