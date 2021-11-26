Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 217,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,967. The company has a market cap of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Centogene has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

