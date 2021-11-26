Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post $88.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $95.22 million. Celsius posted sales of $35.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $298.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.36 million to $305.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $507.36 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

CELH stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 666.33 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $110.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 43.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Celsius by 25.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 100.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

