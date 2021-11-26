CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.67

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CDK Global by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,818,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

