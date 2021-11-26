Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

