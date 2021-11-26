Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.15

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 27848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

