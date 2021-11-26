Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 44.4%

Shares of Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) were up 44.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $537,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.