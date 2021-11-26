Cardano Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $52.02 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00194538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00737982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00075548 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.