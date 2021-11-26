Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.05.

CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.54. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

