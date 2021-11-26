Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

