Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

