Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 58.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

