Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $62.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

