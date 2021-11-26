Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000.

IWR opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

