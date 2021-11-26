Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $140.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

