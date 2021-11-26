Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $119.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.83.

