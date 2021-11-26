Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 32.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

