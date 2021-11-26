Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $150.83 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

