Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day moving average of $292.61. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

