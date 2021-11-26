Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $180.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

