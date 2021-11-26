Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.