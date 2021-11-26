Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.