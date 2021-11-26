Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,889 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 614.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

