Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.