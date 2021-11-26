Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. 15,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,159. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

