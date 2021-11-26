Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,337 shares of company stock worth $171,832 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

