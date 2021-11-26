Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,411.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3,405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.