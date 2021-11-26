Canton Hathaway LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

