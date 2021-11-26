Canton Hathaway LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

IP stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

