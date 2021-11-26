Canton Hathaway LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

